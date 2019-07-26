Truck crashes into side of Dayton building

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver escaped uninjured after crashing their truck into a building in Dayton Thursday night.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS a driver lost control of their vehicle around 10:30 pm and hit a building in the 2400 block of S. Smithville Rd.

No one was injured in the crash.

It is unclear at this time if the building or vehicle suffered any serious damage.

