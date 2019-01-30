Truck crashes into icy pond in Fairborn

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) -- A pickup truck lost control and crashed into an icy pond in Fairborn late Tuesday.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of W. Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road and Waterford Boulevard.

Fairborn Police say a pickup truck was driving west on Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road when it ran off the left side of the road, hit a pole and crashed into a retention pond.

The truck was partially submerged.

Medics took the driver to a local hospital as a precaution.

Weather conditions and alcohol and/or drugs are considered factors in the crash.

It remains under investigation.

