DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Dayton home overnight.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police responded to a home on Sylvan Drive around 1:53 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Police on the scene told 2 NEWS that a pickup truck had struck the home, going pretty far into the structure.

By the time crews arrived on scene, the driver had reportedly fled. The passenger was taken into custody but will not be charged.

A person inside the home was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.