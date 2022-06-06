TROY, Ohio (WDTN) –This weekend marked the end of Troy’s Strawberry Festival. After nearly two years of cancellations or downsizing the event, many vendors say this weekend marked a new beginning in recovering from the pandemic.

“After two years of not being able to have fundraising efforts, this is huge for everyone,” said Entertainment Chair Tammy Walkup.

Last year, the festival was severely restricted by COVID-19 protocols but now many vendors said celebrations finally felt like things are returning to normal. An estimated 100,000 people helped raise over $300,000 through Troy’s Strawberry Festival hoping to fund local nonprofits and businesses.

“Well we’ve been waiting a long time, this is our biggest fundraiser for the Troy Rotary Club so we have missed out on raising funds to give back to the community,” said Club Member Melissa Kleptz.

Now in 2022, the Strawberry Festival continues with no protocols in place allowing many vendors to continue to financially recover.

“We had our hands tied on other ways to make money, and being able to come out in full force this weekend makes a huge difference,” said Kleptz. “Last year they had a small version but having it now all weekend long, we’re finally able to make money.”

A total of 100 vendors and 60 food trucks were at this year’s Troy Strawberry Festival marking over 40 years of service.