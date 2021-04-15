Troy’s DORA put on hold pending petition for citywide vote

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Troy’s DORA, or Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, has been put on hold due organizers not having all the necessary supplies.

The DORA, which was scheduled to begin April 15, was approved by Troy City Council and was passed up to the state for approval after that. Since then, residents have filed a petition to force a citywide vote on the issue.

The Miami County Board of Elections is vetting the petition and if it garnered enough signatures, the DORA will have to be voted on in November’s election. If the signature count falls short, the DORA will start as soon as the city is ready.

Troy’s DORA would cover more than 20 acres. It would operate Thursday through Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. Alcohol bought from participating bars and restaurants could be carried outside and into other businesses that allow it.