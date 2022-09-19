TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Troy’s new Safe Haven Baby Box is being investigated after a citizen complaint. A person complained to the Ohio Department of Health that the box violates the state’s revised code on several requirements.

“We will do whatever we need to do to meet all the rules, we feel like we are compliant but that is being looked at,” said Troy Fire Department Chief Matthew Simmons.

The complaint claims the box violates the state’s code because the vestibule is not located on the outside of the fire department. The complaint made a total of 23 points, including saying “the interior baby box states ‘if the door is locked, the Safe Haven Box is unavailable.’ Nowhere was there information that under Safe Haven, a parent could surrender a baby to any fireman.”

“This is an exterior wall to the interior of our building, this is not interior space so that’s what’s being looked at,” said Chief Simmons. “If the health department at the end of the day says this is just not appropriate to move it, we’re willing to do that, we want to do whatever it takes to be compliant to the state but also have this resource available to the community.”

Additionally, the complaint goes on stating a surveillance camera is near the vestibule’s doors and could violate the anonymity of the mother’s rights dropping off their baby. Chief Simmons spoke Monday saying the camera does not survey the area near the vestibule, nor would they ever expose any individual’s sensitive information. The volunteer station is put in an interesting position since they’re not fully staffed, which is why they chose a vestibule design.

“The fire departments that have these are fully staffed which is different from a volunteer station,” said Chief Simmons. “There’s an assumption that someone will always be there and in the event that someones not, there’s an alarm built in that calls dispatch.”

If changes are required, the cost would be minimal. Chief Simmons says he’s already had people come forward ready to donate funds to ensure the only Safe Haven Baby Box in the Miami Valley stays open.

“If anyone was to use this, it would definitely be a celebratory thing like wow, especially in remembrance to Jason, the firefighter that brought this to our attention, so we’re committed,” said Chief Simmons.

The Troy Fire Department says they’re working with ODH currently through the investigation.