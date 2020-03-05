Troy women planning to take donations to Nashville tornado victims

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Troy women are mobilizing their friends and neighbors to collect enough supplies to drive down to Nashville.

Hailey McNamara and Angie Renaldi came up with the idea Wednesday morning to collect donations and use their own time and money to rent a trailer to take it to Nashville.

“I’m hoping that Tennessee will just feel our love from here from Ohio and that will be able to help them recuperate and get back on their feet,” said McNamara.

This grassroots organization may allow the two to reach places that are not easily accessed by national organizations when it comes to recovery efforts.

Hailey has had plenty of experience helping tornado victims as she spent her time 10 months ago passing out donations to those in the Old North Dayton community.

“They really need clothes and shoes, and toiletries. I noticed that [toiletries] was one thing in Dayton that they came and took a lot of,” said McNamara.

McNamara also spent time helping with the clean up efforts post-Memorial Day tornadoes.

“We spent an entire day just out there just in the yards and it was brutal. I was sore for four days from lifting all of that stuff and it was heavy; but what they went through during that tornado doesn’t even compare to what we went through just helping with the cleanup,” she said.

Hailey and her cousin Angie are using social media to ask for help gathering enough donations to pack a trailer.

Once they get enough they plan to independently travel to Nashville and set up their donations in the areas with the most need.

“I know that nothing that we do can repair happened to them and nothing that we do can help them mentally recover. But at least we can help get them in the direction of recovery,” said McNamara.

The pair plan to travel with their families within the next two weeks once they have received enough supplies to pack a trailer. To offer assistance, or donate supplies email Hailey at haileymcnamara@yahoo.com.