Troy woman credits clinical trial with saving her life after COVID-19 diagnosis

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Troy woman who nearly died of the coronavirus is sharing her story after crediting a clinical trial with saving her life.

Amy De Vos spent nearly a month at Upper Valley Medical Center, including more than two weeks on a ventilator. Her condition was so severe, her family came to say goodbye. But hours after being the first patient to receive a drug at the center of a clinical trial, her condition quickly improved.

“I knew I was probably going to get intubated, and I did not want that,” she said.

De Vos, who works as a respiratory therapist, has also battled Lupus – an autoimmune disease – for years. She says she first went to an urgent care, then the emergency room in mid-March with COVID-19 symptoms. After being sent home she returned a day later, struggling to breathe. Doctors say she was soon intubated and her condition worsened.

“Horrible. Once she got intubated March 20th, those next three days, I was worrying about her like crazy,” said Amy’s husband Thomas.

Amy’s doctor reached out to Dr. Thomas Pitts in New York, a Wright State medical school and residency graduate who had been starting a clinical trial using the immunosuppressant drug Soliris. The medication was delivered to Upper Valley Medical Center. Doctors say she began to show improvement within hours and was taken off the ventilator days later.

“Over time, we were able to reduce her fever. We were able to ween down and get rid of the pressor medications, meaning her blood pressure and heart rate had slowed down because the rate of breathing had improved,” said Dr. Pitts.

Dr. Pitts says he is working to expand his trial and says more than 60 institutions worldwide have expressed interest. He says the drug would be used to treat the sickest patients, ideally, before they have to be intubated.

“I received a miracle of a lifetime from Dr. Mikhaylov and Dr. Pitts,” Amy said. She has a lot of physical and occupational therapy to go through, and suffers from some short-term memory loss, but she says she does plan to return to her job at an extended care facility eventually.