Troy woman charged with trafficking cocaine

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Troy woman has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking after a search warrant in Miami County.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said Wednesday in a release that on March 10, 2020 detectives executed a drug-related search warrant at a residence in the 2400 block of Waterford Drive in Troy. The warrant was part of an investigation into the possession and sale of cocaine in Miami County, Duchak said.

(Photo: Miami County Sheriff’s Office)

During the search, detectives seized several bags of suspected cocaine, which were packaged for distribution. Additionally, weighing scales, pills, drug paraphernalia, cellular telephones, and United States currency was seized as evidence of drug trafficking.

Duchak said Ashley Cowen, 35, of Troy has been charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. The case is still being investigated and additional charges may be presented to the Miami County Prosecutor.