TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — For two days only this summer, the city of Troy will be expanding its DORA.

According to a Facebook post by the city, the designated outdoor refreshment area — or DORA — will be temporarily expanded for two concerts this summer.

On June 24 and August 5, DORA participants will be able to take their beverages to Treasure Island via the levee or the east side of Elm Street.

Troy’s DORA operates from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and participants must be age 21 or older.

