DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Troy city officials and the owner of the historic Tavern building will be back in court Tuesday, where a judge will hear more testimonies about the future of the building.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, the city filed for a permanent injunction Friday to prevent the building from being torn down.

The owner started demolition of the West Main Street building last week, but that was halted at the request of the city.

City officials are also asking the court to require repairs and maintenance of the building to declare the building a public nuisance, along with several other demands.