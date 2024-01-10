TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Troy issued a summary of updates on Wednesday, Jan. 10, in relation to West Main Street’s closure.

The closure has impacted the Cherry Street to Plum Street block for 201 days as of Jan. 10, due to concerns over the safety of the Tavern Building.

With plans to salvage the building in place, there are a few important dates to remember if the building is to be maintained.

These dates are ordered by importance, not by chronology.

Apr. 30, 2024

Repairs to the building must be completed by this date, as the building has been deemed hazardous. Otherwise, any unstable areas will be demolished.

May 30, 2024

This is a hypothetical scenario currently; however, if repairs are not completed on the Tavern Building, any unstable areas of the building would need to be demolished by this date.

Jan. 31, 2024

The Troy Historic Preservation Alliance (THPA) must submit architect-approved drawings for each of the 24 defects.

Reviews from the City and County must be submitted within 10 working days of receiving the approved drawings, and work on these repairs must begin within 10 days of permits being approved.

Mar. 1, 2024

The THPA must notify the City and County as to whether or not it will stabilize the building (also known as 1841). The alliance must also demonstrate financial ability to carry out these plans.

Mar. 31, 2024

If the THPA decides not to attempt to stabilize the Tavern Building, then the group must demolish the building by this date. Otherwise, the THPA loses the right to demolish the building and assess the costs from it.