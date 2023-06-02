TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Celebrating everything strawberry, the Troy Strawberry Festival is almost here!

On Friday, June 2, the 47th annual Troy Strawberry Festival will kick off with the Strawberry Jam from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can expect a ribbon cutting, the dyeing of the fountain and live music.

On Saturday and Sunday, the festival will be in full swing. It will feature all of your favorites like strawberry donuts, pork chops and live entertainment.

And this festival isn’t just sweet for its visitors, it is the community’s biggest fundraiser every year. With an estimated 200,000 attendees, last year’s festival raised more than $400,000 for local nonprofits. The festival also reportedly generates millions of dollars for the local economy.

The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information about the festival, click here.