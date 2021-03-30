Troy Strawberry Festival still up in the air

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Whether the Strawberry festival in Troy will be held this year is still undecided.

Miami Valley Today reported organizers said Monday a decision has not been made regarding the 2021 event.

In a post on their Facebook Page, organizers said the Strawberry Festival Board of Directors continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and work with local officials to determine the outcome of the 2021 festival.

The post also said a decision will be made by the board at their meeting in April.

The festival, traditionally held the first weekend in June, was canceled last year amid COVID-19 concerns. The planned dates for this year’s festival are June 5-6.

Miami Valley Today reported festival organizers sent out a survey to local non-profits at the beginning of the year asked if they would participate if the festival expanded its sites to allow for booths to be spaced out. Another question was if the non-profit would participate if the festival was moved to the fall. Organizers also asked if they would participate if the Miami County Public Health Department and Ohio Health Department did not receive approval to host the festival.

The Troy Strawberry Festival began more than 40 years ago as a way for non-profits to raise funds. The festival attracts nearly 200,000 people over the course of the weekend — weather permitting.