Troy Strawberry Festival may be cancelled but strawberry donuts are up for grabs if you act fast

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Troy Music Boosters said they will move forward with one of the Strawberry Festival’s favorite features despite the cancellation of the festival.

The group said they will offer strawberry donuts for sale online.

“We are thrilled to offer our fans the famous Troy Strawberry Donuts this year! Since 1980, these donuts have been a great way to welcome summer,” the boosters said.

Orders must be made through the website and you can place your order until June 5 at 9 pm. Be warned, the group said once they reach their production limits orders will close.

Donut pick-up will happen at a drive-thru in the small parking lot on Staunton Road in front of the Troy Memorial Stadium. No sales or pick-up will happen at the booth.

Drive thru donut pick up at the Stadium:

Thursday, June 3, 5 pm-8 pm

Friday, June 4, 7 am-10 pm

Saturday, June 5, 7 am-10 pm

Sunday, June 6, 7 am-noon

Delivery within Troy will still be available on Friday or Saturday morning. You can place your orders on the Troy Strawberry Donuts website.