Troy Strawberry Festival canceled due to COVID-19

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Troy Strawberry Festival, Inc. Board of Directors said Friday, based on an abundance of caution, it will cancel the 2020 Festival.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to the members of the Festival committee as they prepared for the festival over the past year as well as our non-profit organizations, arts and craft vendors, performers and sponsors who were primed to celebrate with us,” said Linda Roth, Chairman of the 2020 Troy Strawberry Festival. “Our priority continues to be the health and safety of our volunteers, guests and all Festival supporters and as such we are following the recommendations of national and global health experts.”

The 2020 Troy Strawberry Festival was scheduled for Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7. Roth said, “Ultimately, the Festival is committed to providing a fun, family-friendly festival that supports our local non-profits. We are looking at ways we can do that over the coming weeks and months.”