Board of Directors cancel 2021 Troy Strawberry Festival

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Troy Strawberry Festival Board of Directors has announced that they have decided to cancel the Strawberry Festival. The festival was initially set to take place June 5 – 6. While they said it was a difficult decision to make, COVID-19 health restrictions would be cost prohibitive to the event and the non-profit organizations it serves.

Chairman Linda Roth, said  “While we regret that we were unable to hold the festival again this year, the board understands that it is vested with fiscal responsibility and their decision, while it is unfortunate, demonstrates their commitment to assuring that the festival will be a part of the fabric of Troy for many years to come.”

The board said they look forward to the 2022 festival when they can provide a safe and family-friendly experience for more attendees.

