DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — We are looking ahead to one of the sweetest events in the Miami Valley!

This year’s theme for the annual Troy Strawberry Festival will be “berries rock”, honoring all the great bands who perform each year.

Organizers announced the theme Tuesday night during a festival kick off at We Love Birthday Parties on North Elm Street.

They say they look forward to the extension of the designated outdoor drinking area as well at this year’s festival.

“It will allow people to go from the square over to the park and also on the levy for alcoholic beverages if they want to take them across the bridge,” Tammy Walkup, the 2023 General Chairwoman, said. “That’s a new thing for us.”

The Troy Strawberry Festival kicks off the first weekend in June.