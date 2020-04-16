Troy shaved ice company offers curbside delivery

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A shaved ice company in Troy is getting creative to serve its customers and is now doing curbside service right at your home.

It’s called Curbside Kona, and the owners say it’s how they’re staying afloat during the quarantine.

Kona Ice of Troy normally frequents school festivals and games, but now the company is serving the delicious treats right to people’s homes and helping kids celebrate their birthdays.

Sarah Lay and her husband, Allen, own Kona Ice of Troy, and she says after they went without income for two weeks, they needed to find a way to bring in business. So, they’ve started allowing customers to prepay online, schedule a delivery, then come right to their home.

Thursday morning, Lay made her first round of the day of Curbside Kona. Her customers were Penny White and her two daughters in Troy, who said they were going to enjoy their icy treat in their warm home.

“My daughter is in color guard so (we see them) every Friday night during football games, and we love Kona, so I saw they were doing the home delivery and I wanted to support the local businesses,” said White. “We want to make sure we have Kona next year and if we don’t support them now, they might not be here next year.”

Lay said in order to have their four mobile shaved ice trucks hitting the pavement, looking for business, they are going above and beyond their already strict sanitation routine.

“Recently we just ‘Microshield 360’ protected our truck which helps protect from viruses, bacteria and mold,” said Lay. “Our employees wear gloves every time and they change them every time and wash their hands frequently, we have a sink right next to us. The employee doesn’t even touch the food in the making of it which is fantastic, and we have single use utensils.”

Lay said the reception so far has been great which is helping their four trucks stay in business, but she said what is even better is two things, they get to brighten people’s day and it allows them to continue giving back to their community.

“It’s the best thing when we go up to a house and we’re a surprise,” said Lay. “We’ve seen so many birthdays, and it’s so awesome when the kid opens the door and the fist thing they see is the Kona ice truck and I get to see that smile and that joy. It’s the best feeling ever.”

As far as giving back to the community, she said they have been open since August 2015 and have given over $200,000 to local schools and nonprofit organizations.