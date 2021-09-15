Troy Schools superintendent, public health commissioner to host discussion

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Troy City Schools’ Superintendent Chris Piper will host a Facebook Live chat on Wednesday after a mask requirement went into effect.

The district said it implemented a mask requirement Wednesday for all students and staff when six feet of distancing isn’t possible in an attempt to cut back on COVID-19 spread and quarantines.

“We have two primary goals as a school district: to keep children safe and to educate them,” said the school on its website. “By instituting this mask mandate, we feel it will allow us to more effectively accomplish both of these goals.”

The Facebook Live discussion will be at 1 p.m. Piper will be joined by Miami County Public Health Commissioner Dennis Propes. The district said it will be an opportunity for people to ask questions to both Piper and Propes.

WDTN will stream the chat live in this story when it starts.