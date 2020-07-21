Troy Schools announce 3 operation models for 2020-21 school year

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Troy City School District announced Tuesday that it made three models for the 2020-21 school year, which one is used depends on the COVID-19 infection rate in Miami County.

Students will return to school, in-person or remotely, on Sept. 8. Face masks will be required on buses, common areas and classrooms when social distancing isn’t possible.

The district will either have in-person classes, a blended model or only remote classes. From Level 1 to Level 5, each Ohio Department of Health infection risk rating will add additional steps for each school to follow to ensure student and staff safety.

The Troy Online Academy is also available to any parent who does not want to send their child back to in-person learning. Like other districts, anyone enrolled for remote learning will have to stay with it for at least one semester.

Parents interested in enrolling their children for remote learning can click here. Registration will be open until July 31.