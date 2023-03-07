TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Voters of Troy will be able to make their voices heard on a city-wide gas aggregation program in May.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, if the gas aggregation program is approved, the city will negotiate a three-year natural gas supply rate. A three-year rate guarantee would eliminate rate fluctuations for households, providing them with more predictability and stability.

Miami Valley Today said Troy residents are currently able to participate in an electric aggregation program through Energy Harbour. Similar to electric aggregation, gas aggregations would give residents more “buying power.”

If approved, Troy residents will be automatically enrolled in the gas aggregation program, unless they choose to opt-out. Miami Valley Today said letters will be sent explaining the opt-out process if the program is approved.

Questions can be directed to Mark Wendling, assistant director of Public Service and Safety, at 937-339-7639.

If you have questions about the language on the ballot issue, contact the Miami County Board of Elections at 937-440-3900 or click here.