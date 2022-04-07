TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was brought to the hospital after they were rescued from a burning home Wednesday night.

Around 9:40 pm on Wednesday, a home on Pleasant View Drive in Troy caught fire, Troy Fire Chief Matt Simmons said. When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from a bedroom and found a resident had been trapped inside the home.

Simmons said that fire crews were able to pull the victim from the home and transport them to a local hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

No cause for the fire has been released and crews are continuing to investigate this incident.