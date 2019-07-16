Troy Rec asks for donations to continue student meals programs

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A non-profit is offering free weekend meals for local children. The “Weekend Bag” program started in March but now, Troy Rec needs help from the public to keep it going.

Troy Rec, located at 11 N. Market Street in Troy, offers the free meals bags to students from sixth grade up to twelfth grade.

Kelly Snyder, the executive director of The Troy Rec said they will give out 10 meals a week in the summer, but the number climbs to 25 during the school year.

The bagged weekend meals were offered after the Troy Rec Community Helpers, had helped another non-profit back lunches for kids and one of the volunteers mentioned one of her family members gets one.

“It just hit me that my 6th through 12th graders do not have that same safety net because we don’t have anything like that in town,” Snyder said.

Despite a $500 grant from Kawanis and donations from a local church, the Rec is still in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with the amount of meals they are giving out.

Donations include:

Easy to fix, shelf stable foods

Fruit

Vegetables

Breakfast foods

Meal items

The Rec employees have developed relationships with the kids and are aware of their needs. One of the non-profit’s goals is to be a safe place for the kids and they want them to be successful.

Snyder said the center does not ask children any questions about their financial situation. Children can take a bag for themselves and a sibling with no questions asked.

“It takes them a little while to understand that we’re not shaming them in any way. We just want them to be successful,” Snyder said.

