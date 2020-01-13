Troy Public Square reopens as businesses clean up tornado debris

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Troy’s Public Square has reopened since an EF-0 tornado hit the area Saturday night, but some buildings are in need of extensive repairs.

According to the Troy Fire Department, nine buildings in the downtown area sustained structural damage from Saturday’s tornado.

Some sidewalks are still blocked off, including areas where debris may fall from buildings.

Video from a Troy city camera in the Public Square captured the moment a roof was ripped off one of the buildings downtown Saturday night.

“Shocking, very shocking,” said Shane Miller, a lifelong Troy resident. “I’m just glad that nobody was seriously hurt.”

Firefighters spent part of the day Saturday clearing debris off the remnants of one roof. Several cars were also damaged in the storm.

Wyatt Neth returned to his car parked in the square to find several dents and scratches, and the radio antenna was torn off. He told 2 NEWS he purchased the car a month ago.

“It’s pretty upsetting,” Neth said. “I haven’t had it for a while, so and I’m just getting it fixed, and it’s just now drivable.”

According to downtown landlords, several buildings in the neighborhood are at least 150 years old.

“We have a big, gaping hole in the roof of the third story, and then rain and things have come through all the way down into the building,” said Diana Wright, who owns one of the buildings in the square.

Wright, who also owns Ruby’s Beauty Salon on the first floor of the building, told 2 NEWS she expects her business will have to close for a few days due to water damage.

“We just feel like God really has protected our building because there’s much more damage right next to us,” she said.

Some shops were able to get back to business Sunday. Despite the damage in the neighborhood, some shop owners said they’re optimistic things will get back to normal soon.

“It’s going to be great,” said Tiffany Kelly, a co-owner of Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop. “I think, if anything, it’s going to maybe help business, just bring people in to support the community.”

No serious injuries were reported, according to city officials.

