Troy PorchFest 2020 canceled

TROY, Ohio (Miami Valley Today) — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center recently announced the decision to cancel the 2020 PorchFest, which was scheduled for Sept. 12.

In the past, this event has attracted over 1,000 visitors enjoying an afternoon of music, artisan wares and food on the Hayner grounds and Southwest Historic District of Troy.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and for the safety of the musicians, artisans, vendors, volunteers, concert hosts and attendees, the center believes it best to cancel the event this year.

In a recent press release, Troy-Hayner Cultural Center stated the fest is set to return next year.

“The decision was not an easy one but was the culmination of many discussions, the foremost being our concern for the welfare of our neighbors,” the release states. “Because we believe in the festival, and because we have had such a strong commitment from the community, we will continue to build on what we have accomplished so far and plan that we will be back, better than ever, in 2021.”

For answers to any questions, contact Terrilynn Meece, the event manager, or David Wion, executive director of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, at 937-339-0457.