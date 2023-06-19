DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple emergency agencies were called to a pool in Troy Monday morning after reports of kids getting sick during swim lessons.

According to Miami County Dispatch, multiple ambulances and fire crews are on the scene of the Dolphin Swim Club located on the 2300 block of OH-718 in Troy. Crews were called to the scene around 9:45 a.m., after there were multiple reports of children not feeling well during swim lessons.

A Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputy said they smelled something that made them feel sick to their stomach.

The main pool was evacuated and hazmat was called to the scene, Troy Fire Department said. Sixteen children were brought to local hospitals.

The swim club has been closed until further notice, and the Health Department will have to give their approval before it can re-open.

The road has been blocked off before the swim club on OH-718.