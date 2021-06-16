Troy police officer fired after suspect is injured in police custody

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Troy police officer was fired after a suspect was injured while in police custody.

The Troy Police Department said that on April 26, 2021 administration became aware of an incident that happened at 4 a.m. on April 25, 2021 where a handcuffed suspect was injured in the sallyport of the department. The city opened an internal investigation and requested an outside agency to complete a criminal investigation.

After completing the internal investigation in late May, the city placed Officer Eric Kilbourne on unpaid leave. Kilbourne was terminated on June 1 for violations of police and city policy.