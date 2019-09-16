Troy Police looking for spray-painting vandals

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Troy has been a target for vandalism since early July, and police need the public’s help in identifying who is responsible.

According to the Troy Police Department, the spray painting is still occurring and it is asking for the public’s assistance is trying to stop the vandalism. The department released surveillance photos on Facebook of the suspected vandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Freisthier at 937-339-7525 EXT. 1436.

