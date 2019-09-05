Troy Police investigating string of graffiti attacks

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Troy Police are investigating a string of graffiti attacks that have targeted a park, box truck, and business.

Donald Butler owns Ducky’s Snowballs and Ice Cream, and is used to serving up sweet treats to his customers, but he said recent acts of vandalism have left a sour taste in his mouth.

“We’ve fallen victim twice in four days,” said Butler. “We have an additional parking lot sign and they just keep coming out and spray painting it. We put a screen on it where it can be cleaned off, if it were not for that, I would have already had to replace two signs and that’s $200 plus each time.”

According to our partners at the Troy Daily News, Troy Police said almost 80 criminal damaging complaints have been filed since July, although not all reports are related to the graffiti markings.

In southeastern Troy, two more objects were hit by vandals this week but have since been cleaned up.

The storybook walk in McKaig and Race Park and two sides of a box truck on South Elm Street were spray painted.

The truck’s owner telling the Troy Daily News, they removed the paint from the truck with a $25 solution, but it stripped the truck’s paint to the metal and could cost about $200 to repaint.

That’s where Butler said aside from being an eye sore, these taggings can really start to hurt the businesses.

“To take time out of your day to clean it up and then it happens again,” said Butler. “If I were to have to replace the sign for $200 or $250 each time, when you’re selling ice cream for three dollars a scoop, it starts to hurt financially, especially such a small business in town.”

If you have any information on these acts of vandalism they ask you contact Troy Police Department.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.