TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The man shot by Troy police officers after he allegedly fired shots at a business has been identified.

Ty Thomas was shot by Sergeant Matt Mosier, Officer Laura Blankenship and Officer Alec Sears on Thursday, October 7, according to the Troy Police Department.

Police said officers were sent to an active shooter situation at North Kings Chapel Drive on Thursday. When officers arrived at the business, Thomas fled the scene, starting a short pursuit that ended with a crash. Troy Police Department Chief Shawn McKinney said three officers fired several shots at Thomas.

Thomas is in the hospital due to injuries from the crash and the officer-involved shooting. His condition is not known at this time.

No one was injured at the business. Police said eight shell casings were found. The incident is under investigation.