Police release dashcam footage, will hold press conference on fatal Bethel Twp. crash Thursday

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Troy’s police chief will hold a press conference Thursday, April 1, at 9 a.m. covering the fatal crash that killed two people and hospitalized a toddler Tuesday morning.

Troy police officers were pursuing 19-year-old Jalen Alexander, who fled after they attempted a traffic stop. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office then attempted to end the pursuit using stop sticks at the intersection of SR 202 and Ross Road, but Alexander continued south.

The chase ended on SR 202 near US 40 when he crashed into the vehicle of 32-year-old Chelsey Vollmer. Both Alexander and Vollmer were pronounced dead at the scene. Her two-year-old daughter was hospitalized and is expected to recover.

