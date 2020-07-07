TROY, Ohio (Miami Valley Today) — The city of Troy officially announced the retirement of Chief Charles Phelps Monday.
His retirement is effective Aug. 7 following 38 years of service to the city of Troy. He will be succeeded by Capt. Shawn McKinney Aug. 8.
Phelps began his service as an officer on July 19, 1982. He was promoted to sergeant on January 21, 1990 and then promoted to Captain on July 18, 1993. He was named Chief on May 19, 1998.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Mississippi Lt. Governor Hosemann tests positive for COVID-19
- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus
- Richmond’s statue of J.E.B. Stuart removed
- Russia Local Schools gives sneak peek of 2020-21 school year plans
- Troy Police Chief Charles Phelps to retire Aug. 7