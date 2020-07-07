Troy Police Chief Charles Phelps to retire Aug. 7

TROY, Ohio (Miami Valley Today) — The city of Troy officially announced the retirement of Chief Charles Phelps Monday.

His retirement is effective Aug. 7 following 38 years of service to the city of Troy. He will be succeeded by Capt. Shawn McKinney Aug. 8.

Phelps began his service as an officer on July 19, 1982. He was promoted to sergeant on January 21, 1990 and then promoted to Captain on July 18, 1993. He was named Chief on May 19, 1998.

