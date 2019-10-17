Troy PD searching for suspects accused of using stolen debit card

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police need help identifying two people accused of using a stolen debit card in Troy.
In a Facebook post, officials say the persons of interest took the card from an employee’s purse. They did not disclose the date of the crime, or give the name of the exact business where the incident took place.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Laura Blankenship at 937-339-7525 extension 1430 or email her at laura.blankenship@troyohio.gov.
