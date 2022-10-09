TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Troy native and former Harrison Township Fire Department member was posthumously honored this weekend on October 8 and 9.

According to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), Clay R. Westfall is being remembered this weekend at the National Fallen Firefighters’ Memorial at the National Fire Academy Campus in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Westfall was the former Lieutenant of the Casstown Volunteer Fire Department and Harrison Twp. Fire Department, as well as a part-time firefighter for several other local fire departments throughout the Miami Valley.

Clay Westfall died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 after his diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer in April 2020, according to the NFFF.

A candlelight vigil was held on Saturday, Oct. 8 in remembrance of fallen firefighters, including Westfall, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. On Sunday, Oct. 9, 148 fallen firefighters will be honored from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where the surviving family members will receive an American flag flown over the U.S. Capitol and memorial site during a memorial service.

Families of the fallen firefighters will also receive a badge and rose.

To find out more about Clay or the other 147 fallen firefighters being honored, you can click here.