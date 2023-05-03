TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Just days before the primary election, a defamation lawsuit was filed against Troy Mayor Robin Oda, according to the Miami Valley Today.

Our partners at the Miami Valley Today reported that the case comes from a statement allegedly made in a flyer, claiming Oda’s opponent, Troy City Council President William Lutz, “accepted money from a lawyer who is suing the city.”

That lawyer, Jeremy Tomb, filed a case with the Miami County Court of Common Pleas on Friday, April 28, seeking $25,000 in punitive damages, reported our partners.

The lawsuit reportedly says the statement is untrue and that it was intended to damage Tomb’s reputation.

Oda reportedly declined to comment when Miami Valley Today reached out for comment on the lawsuit.