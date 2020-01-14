Troy Mayor issues warning, says contractors need permits

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Troy Mayor Robin Oda posted on Facebook Monday evening, reminding people that contractors and vendors must have a permit to go door-to-door in the city.

“There is no law against putting a brochure in the door, but if they are knocking and wanting to talk to the property owner, they must have a permit from the city,” Oda posted on her Facebook page. “Ask for it.”

Mayor also said any signs are prohibited in the right-of-way.

“If you have sidewalks, signs (whether they are yours or someone else) must be placed on the building side of the sidewalk,” the post continued. “If no sidewalks, the rule is about 7 feet from the edge of the pavement.”

