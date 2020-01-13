Troy Mayor coordinates tornado cleanup efforts

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Cleanup continued Monday in Miami County after an EF-0 tornado touched down in the area the past weekend.

Troy Mayor Robin Oda said some downtown businesses would remain closed for the time being as they assessed and fixed the damage.

Oda said three areas were hit hard, the Southwest Historic District, downtown, and the Stony Ridge area northeast of town.

Oda said she met with other city leaders and emergency responders to coordinate volunteer efforts Monday afternoon.

Sixth graders from Troy Christian Elementary School were seen along Miami St. in Troy Monday afternoon getting their hands dirty with debris.

“This class has three kids who live in this neighborhood so I talked to some of their parents at church yesterday, heard what the needs were before we came back, so we get to rally around each other, rally around the neighborhood, and the community as a whole,” said Jeff Butson, a sixth grade teacher at Troy Christian Elementary School. “We’re trying to teach these kids servant leadership.”

While everyone said they are thankful no injuries were reported from Saturday’s tornado, there is a lot of property damage so Oda said she expects volunteers will be needed throughout the week.

“We have had a lot of people volunteering to help, groups volunteering, but we kind of put that on hold a little bit Sunday until we could get some organization to it and we are still trying to do that,” said Oda.

Oda said she believes the city was prepared but added they are meeting this afternoon to assess the response and plan the recovery.

“Talking about what happened, what do we need to change, what could have been better, what are the effects , how do we move forward, what else needs to happen,” said Oda. “One thing we do know right now is our volunteer efforts need better coordination, so we’re going to be working on that.”

Oda said they are asking those interested in volunteering to contact the city so they can best coordinate those who experienced damage with the correct volunteers.

