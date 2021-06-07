Troy man sentenced to 29 years for soliciting and producing child porn from teens on social media

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 50-year-old Troy man was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 348 months in prison for producing child pornography by enticing juvenile males to send him sexually explicit videos and images via social media.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Ohio, court documents said that between October 2015 and August 2018, Brendan J. Eardly created multiple social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Kik Messenger and communicated with more than 60 juveniles worldwide.

Eardly told some of the minors that he could be their “gay mentor,” someone whom they could talk to about sex, and someone who could provide them advice about sex. He sent and requested nude and sexually explicit images to and from the minors.

The office said Eardly sent videos and images of himself to a 13-year-old male in Utah. He purchased gifts for the boy and coerced him into sending at least 8 images and two videos of child pornography. He similarly victimized teenage males in Ohio, Colorado, Nevada, California and New York and sometimes sent the child pornography obtained from one victim to other victims with whom he was communicating.

At the time of his instant offense, Eardly was required to register as a sex offender as the result of a prior sex conviction in Miami County.