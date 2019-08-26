Troy woman killed in Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Troy woman is dead after a crash in Shelby County Sunday evening.

Around 6:45 pm on August 25, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of OH-589 and Middleton Hume Road.

Initial investigation indicates that a 2012 Nissan Versa was northbound on OH-589, approaching Middleton Hume Road. The Nissan turned right onto Middletown Hume Road when it veered left back onto OH-589 in order to make a U-turn.

The Nissan traveled into the path of a 2001 Ford F-250, which was also headed northbound on OH-589, and was struck in the driver’s side.

Both cars came to rest just north of the intersection.

The driver of the Ford and his passenger were taken to Wilson Health Hospital for observation.

The passenger of the Nissan was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

The Nissan’s driver, 49-year-old Soraya Rivadeneira, was pronounced dead at the scene.

