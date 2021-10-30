MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The man killed in a crash Friday night in Miami County has been identified.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Saturday 51-year-old Charles Hicks of Troy was the driver of a Porsche involved in a crash on US-36 just east of Piqua. OSP said HIcks was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

OSP said the two-vehicle crash happened just before 7 p.m. on U.S. 36 at Fairview Snodgrass Road. A car heading south on Fairview Snodgrass Road pulled out from a stop sign and hit a pickup truck.

The pickup truck driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.