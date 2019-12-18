Troy man faces 10 years to life in prison for rape of minor

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Troy man could spend 10 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to the rape of a minor.

37-year-old Seth Cummins pleaded guilty to 15 counts of first-degree felony rape of a minor under 13 in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, according to our partners at the Piqua Daily Call.

Cummins entered the plea as part of an agreement with the state that dropped an additional 15 counts of first-degree rape of a minor under the age of 10. A recommendation to the court to have the sentences run concurrently was also included in the plea agreement.

He had previously tried to plead not guilty by reason of insanity, but ultimately, Cummins’ attorney withdrew the motion for psychiatric evaluation.

Cummins must serve the mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison with a maximum penalty of life in prison, with the discretion of the adult parole authority.

He will also have to serve five years of post-release control upon his release, and will be labeled a Tier III sex offender upon his sentencing.

Cummins remains incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

