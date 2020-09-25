Troy man dies in Indiana rollover crash

UNION CITY, Ind. (WDTN) — Indiana State Police (ISP) were sent to the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday morning where a Troy man’s vehicle rolled multiple times on State Route 32 near Union City, Indiana.

Bruce Lachey, 70, of Troy was ejected from the vehicle and was discovered unresponsive by officers on the scene. He was formally pronounced dead by the Randolph County Coroner.

ISP assumed the investigation and found that Lachey lost control while taking a curve in the road, causing his vehicle to spin until hit a ditch. His vehicle then proceeded to flip multiple times. Lachey was ejected from the vehicle and it is believe that he was not wearing a seatbelt at that time.

