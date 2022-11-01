Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Troy man who had been reported missing is dead after a crash in Lima on Sunday.

Our partners at Miami Valley Today reported that 20-year-old Jesse Woodrow was found in a car in a wooded area near Commerce Parkway just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Police reported that Woodrow appeared to have been heading east, veering off the road and striking a tree.

According to a Facebook post, Woodrow had left a party around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday to drive to Troy. He had last been seen near 14th Street.

This incident remains under investigation by the Lima Police Department. Information can be reported at 419-227-4444.