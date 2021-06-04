Troy kicks of this year’s Strawberry Jam

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Troy’s Strawberry Festival may be canceled for the second year in a row, but it lives on in spirit as the Strawberry Jam.

This smaller version of the Strawberry Festival happens every year the first weekend in June, but this year is a bit different. It’s acting as an abridged festival to help raise money for local nonprofits.

Organizers decided to cancel this year’s festival because COVID-19 restrictions prevented them from getting the full festival together in time.

With many of the state’s COVID-related health orders being lifted Wednesday, the festival’s Board of Directors gave the greenlight for the Strawberry Jam on May 21.

The event will feel a little different than the Strawberry Festival, but organizers are trying to keep the spirit alive for Friday and Saturday by bringing in 28 non-profits serving up festival delights, as well as nonstop music on stage at Prouty Plaza.

In a typical year, the Strawberry Festival will see over 100-plus vendors serve up food and other items. For most of these organizations, this is the biggest fundraiser that happens all year.

For more information about next year’s Strawberry Festival, click here.