Troy jeweler selling bracelets to benefit local charities

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Harris Jeweler in Troy has co-designed three pieces called “Em(brace)lets for Charity.”

Our partners at the Piqua Daily Call report that $15, or 100 percent of the profit, will be donated to First Place Food Pantry, the Hope Scholarship Corporation, or His Hands Extended Sanctuary.

The bracelets are $35 each and will be on sale at least through the end of May. Harris Jeweler is now open for appointments and curb-side service.

