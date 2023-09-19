DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Troy High School is working to move forward after two active shooter alarms were accidentally set off last Friday.

While school leaders make a plan to prevent future mistakes, they are receiving plenty of support from their community.

Staff and students received a warm welcome back on Tuesday, with community members showing up in support after last week’s false active shooter incidents.

In the report provided by Troy police, a substitute teacher was trying to sign into the computer for attendance when a box popped up on the screen, reading “verify it’s you.” The substitute hit enter, setting off the alarm. About an hour later, it happened again.

2 NEWS spoke with Troy High School Principal Alexis Dedrick, and she said what Troy stands for is exactly how they’ve adapted through the last couple of days.

“Owning it is that we have work to do and we’re ready to do it, and that you matter,” Dedrick said. “Just like what happened this morning, I think that we feel that from every aspect, and we want our students to know that they matter too.”

Through that report authorities were able to confirm no criminal charges will be filed against the substitute teacher who set of those alarms.