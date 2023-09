TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Troy High School has dismissed students for the day due to a false alarm regarding an active shooter on campus.

Students were dismissed from school at 9:31 a.m. according to a tweet from the school district. Another tweet stated that the threat of an active shooter was a false alarm.

“Any Troy High School students who are upset and need to go home may do so and their absences will be excused,” wrote the district on the Troy Schools Facebook page.