Troy Foundation has record breaking year for Giving Tuesday

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – All day long, hundreds of people walked into Hobart Arena to support their favorite Miami County causes.

Forty-five nonprofits and organizations welcomed those donors.

“(They’re here) to answer questions about their nonprofit, connect with donors and that’s really what the event is all about,” said Melissa Kleptz, executive director of the Troy Foundation.

Benefiting everything from animals to essential needs for people, these community services rely on generosity.

“Support for our community from our community,” Kleptz said.

This is the third year the Troy Foundation has pulled these services together into one room. Each year they set aside $100,000 to match donations.

“Part of our mission is to support the quality of life for the residents of Troy and what better way than to be able to match the donations?” Kleptz said.

This year, that fund was gone two and half hours into the day.

“Last year, it took about five days for the $100,000 to be matched, so 2 and a half hours is definitely a record,” Kleptz said.

The Troy Foundation also raffled off an additional $250 to be donated to the winner’s organization of choice.

By noon, close to 300 individual donors had already stopped by to support their favorite causes. Kleptz says now is an important to keep in mind your favorite charities.

“Especially this time of year when the organizations are trying to meet the needs of the community,” Kleptz said.

