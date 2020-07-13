Troy Foundation awards grants

TROY, Ohio (Miami Valley Today) — The Troy Foundation approved grants totaling $166,184.91 to 15 organizations during its regular June meeting. These grants will be used in support of the foundation’s mission to improve the quality of life for the community by connecting donors to charitable causes for a better tomorrow.

Grants were awarded from the foundation’s general fund and from funds administered by the foundation to support specific fields of interest of our donors.

General fund grants:

Reading for Change , received $629.08 in support of launching a new quarterly program, Fun with Reading and Leading, to assist kids in grades K-4.

, received $629.08 in support of launching a new quarterly program, Fun with Reading and Leading, to assist kids in grades K-4. Isaiah’s Place, Inc. , was awarded $1,976, for Care Community Training, for future trainings of Isaiah’s Place families to provide care and love for kids from hard places.

, was awarded $1,976, for Care Community Training, for future trainings of Isaiah’s Place families to provide care and love for kids from hard places. Miami County Fire and Emergency Services Chiefs’ Association will purchase a fire extinguisher training device. A grant in the amount of $2,000 was awarded for this purpose.

will purchase a fire extinguisher training device. A grant in the amount of $2,000 was awarded for this purpose. The Miami Montessori School received a $2,000 grant toward the purchase and installation of new playground equipment.

received a $2,000 grant toward the purchase and installation of new playground equipment. Lincoln Community Center was awarded $3,000 for the Community Garden and Classes to introduce kids and families to gardening and teach them how food goes from seed to the dinner table.

was awarded $3,000 for the Community Garden and Classes to introduce kids and families to gardening and teach them how food goes from seed to the dinner table. Museum of Troy History , will utilize $3,300 to produce and distribute the electronic Troy Historical Alliance e-Newsletter

, will utilize $3,300 to produce and distribute the electronic Troy Historical Alliance e-Newsletter Troy City Schools , Van Cleve Sixth Grade , was awarded $4,700 for the Kids to College: Real Money, Real World Program to create awareness of the purpose of education and the impact on one’s future, financial literacy skills and career interest.

, , was awarded $4,700 for the Kids to College: Real Money, Real World Program to create awareness of the purpose of education and the impact on one’s future, financial literacy skills and career interest. Troy Christian Schools was awarded $5,287.50 for an upgrade to the high school computer lab.

was awarded $5,287.50 for an upgrade to the high school computer lab. Junior Achievement of OKI Partners , Inc. received $7,600 to inspire and prepare Van Cleve Sixth Graders to succeed in a global economy by providing interactive curriculum to teach career readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

, Inc. received $7,600 to inspire and prepare Van Cleve Sixth Graders to succeed in a global economy by providing interactive curriculum to teach career readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy. Troy Junior Football, Inc. , received $10,000 toward the purchase of new football helmets that is required by the NFSCA for the safety of the participants.

, received $10,000 toward the purchase of new football helmets that is required by the NFSCA for the safety of the participants. Miami County Commissioners will utilize a $10,000 grant toward the Courthouse Plaza dedication event.

will utilize a $10,000 grant toward the Courthouse Plaza dedication event. Troy-Miami County Public Library , The Troy Rec , and Lincoln Community Center , received $12,250 for the Community Summer Camp project, Imagine, Move and Explore is for all ages.

, , and , received $12,250 for the Community Summer Camp project, Imagine, Move and Explore is for all ages. Overfield Tavern Museum will utilize $13,200 to develop and install a new exhibit on the early history of Troy that will highlight some more remarkable objects from the collection to tell the story of Troy’s frontier history.

will utilize $13,200 to develop and install a new exhibit on the early history of Troy that will highlight some more remarkable objects from the collection to tell the story of Troy’s frontier history. Dayton Performing Arts Alliance was awarded $24,690 for providing Troy City Schools and St. Patrick School with an age-appropriate arts education program.

was awarded $24,690 for providing Troy City Schools and St. Patrick School with an age-appropriate arts education program. The Troy Foundation was awarded $20,000.00 toward the Apple Grants for 2021.

From the general fund ($45,822.33), Clyde and Kathryn Marr fund ($3,323.00):